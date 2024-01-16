'We can't wait to see them:' Norfolk businesses look forward to Ford sailors returning from deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — With the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and the thousands of sailors attached to it returning to Norfolk from deployment, that means thousands of extra people in the area who can eat a restaurants or, perhaps, shop at businesses.

That translates into a big, and welcome, economic impact.

Norfolk SecNav visits USS Gerald R. Ford as ship returns from deployment Colter Anstaett

At Custom Kutz Barbershop near Naval Station Norfolk, there was only one person getting a haircut late Tuesday morning.

“Things have been a little slow," Owner Rodney McKeithan said.

But that could change with the carrier strike group back to town.

"Some of them are already starting to call, e-mail and things of that nature," McKeithan said.

WTKR

McKeithan knows how they feel. He’s a Navy veteran who was deployed.

“Everybody had to get clean and fresh for coming home to family members," McKeithan said.

At Calz’s Pizza across the street, business had also been noticeably slow with the Ford gone.

“Whenever one of those ships pulls out with their strike group, you feel it. You feel it, you definitely feel it, and we’re going to feel it when they come back," said Owner Ben Herdlein. "I know my workload goes up, that’s for sure.”

The sailors are a big part of what ODU economics professor Bob McNab said is the multi-billion dollar impact the Navy has on the Hampton Roads economy.

WTKR Bob McNab

“We estimate that the economic impact of the Navy ranges between $16-20 billion," said McNab.

Restaurants and barbershops aren't the only businesses seeing an impact. Moving companies are, too.

“We’ll often see, now, a lot of sailors moving out of the area and new sailors coming in," McNab explained.

For the business owners, in addition to seeing extra money, they're looking forward to seeing familiar faces.

Homepage Navy squadrons return home to NAS Oceana John Hood

“They always come in here and share all kinds of stories," said McKeithan. "I get a chance to talk to them, a lot of them.”

“We love them," Herdlein said. "We can’t wait to see them. We’ve got a lot of regulars on that ship and I know they can’t wait to see us."

The squadrons attached to the Ford Carrier Strike Group returned Jan. 14-16.

As of Jan. 16, the Norfolk-based USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group was still deployed. It deployed in October 2023 to support the Ford as part of the U.S. military's response to the fighting between Israel and Hamas.