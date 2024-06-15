'We need to set an example:' Hampton Roads Juneteenth celebrations take center stage

NORFOLK, Va — Juneteenth celebrations kicked off in communities across Hampton Roads this weekend. In Norfolk, the message was unity.

The Juneteenth holiday is on June 19, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.

On Saturday morning, 'Stop the Violence Team' joined people in a Junteenth parade. This was the second annual celebration hosted in the Diggs Town community.

Bilal Muhammad with Stop the Violence Team said the goal is to bring people together.

"We are trying to set an example, set ourselves as a role model for all the different neighborhoods," said Muhammad. "Let them know that standing up against crime standing up against violence standing against the gun violence taking place the homicide that's been taking place out of this celebration today we are going to make a bigger impact,"

