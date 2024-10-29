What are trick-or-treating hours in Hampton Roads?

NORFOLK, Va. — Halloween is Thursday, which means trick-or-treaters will be out and about across Hampton Roads.
Before you partake in the fun, whether you are handing out candy or asking for candy, it’s important to know that most cities have a rule for trick-or-treating to end at a set time.
Below are the following cities with the following times that trick-or-treating starts and ends.
In the following cities trick-or-treating ends at 8:00 p.m.
- Norfolk
- Virginia Beach
- Chesapeake
- Hampton
- Newport News
- Portsmouth - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for children 12 and under
- Suffolk
For James City County, York County, and Williamsburg, trick-or-treating starts at 6:00 p.m. and ends at 8:00 p.m.