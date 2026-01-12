Woman accused of assaulting Norfolk police officer responding to ABC store robbery

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman is accused of assaulting a Norfolk police officer who was responding to a reported larceny at an ABC store in Ocean View Sunday evening, police say.

Tai Sharrock, 43, of Norfolk, has been charged with aggravated assault of a police officer and obstruction following the incident at 159 W. Ocean View Avenue.

Police say the officer was responding to a larceny call around 5:30 p.m. when Sharrock assaulted him.

The officer was not seriously injured, police say.

Sharrock is being held without bail.