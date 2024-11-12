WTKR general manager named one of RBR+TVBR's Top Local TV Leaders

NORFOLK, Va. — News 3’s is celebrating Vice President and General Manager Adam Chase for being recognized as one of the Top Local TV Leaders by RBR+TVBR.

“Honored to be named one of Radio + Television Business Report’s Top 20 TV Leaders,” Chase said. He came in ranking at number 19.

He brings over 20 years of experience in television news previously working as a VP and general manager at news stations in Texas and California.

“The real honor is leading the amazing team at WTKR. Their tireless efforts to support our community continues to inspire me every day,” Chase said.

Chase completed the NAB Broadcast Leadership Program and 2020 and he actively contributes to the community as an Honorary Commander for the 755th ISRG at Langely AFB, as a Civic Leader for the Air Force Reserve Command, and as an advisor at the Scripps Howard School of Journalism at Hampton University.

He is also a board member of both the Virginia Association of Broadcasters and CBS Affiliate Board.