WTKR wins four 2024 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters awards

NORFOLK, Va. — The Associated Press honored News 3's news and promotions teams during Saturday's 2024 Virginia Associated Press Broadcasters awards.

First and second place winners were announced for 30 categories during a ceremony at the Greenbrier Resort & Spa in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

News 3 was awarded first place in the Best Multi-Platform Story and Excellence in Public Service Through Journalism categories:



Best Multi-Platform Story honors news coverage of a story on-air and online. The News 3 team was awarded for its coverage of last winter's tragedy on the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier and the discussion about mental health sparked as a result.



Excellence in Public Service Through Journalism recognizes outstanding reporting on topics in the public's interest. News 3 anchor Kurt Williams, Assistant News Director Nicole Hare-Hill and producer Mackenzie Moody were awarded for their news special "Don't fear the finger! A journey through prostate cancer," chronicling Kurt's diagnosis of prostate cancer, the treatments that followed and his advocacy that men get properly screened.

News 3 was awarded second place in the Best News Promo and Best Station Promo categories:



WTKR's Patrick Tonkinson, Bob Boegershausen and David Stotts were honored in the Best News Promo category for their "Virginia Beach Tornado: One Year Later" promotion.



WTKR's Patrick Tonkinson, Brooke Lyonnais and Kemi Dele-Michael were honored in the Best Station Promo category for their "Back to School" promotions.

Judges evaluated more than 600 entries from 34 news organizations in Virginia and West Virginia to determine the first and second-place winners.