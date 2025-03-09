1 charged after deadly shooting at Peachtree Apartments in Ahoskie, police say

AHOSKIE, N.C. — One person is facing charges following a deadly shooting in Ahoskie, North Carolina.

Fredrick Scot Williams, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Darvarious Romon Wilson, 26, the Ahoskie Police Department said in a press release.

Around 1:30 Friday afternoon, officers were called to the Peachtree Apartments in the 600 block of Peachtree Street in Ahoskie for a reported shooting.

Officers said they found Wilson dead at the scene.

Williams was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the police department said. He's being held in the Wake County Detention Center.

Deputy Chief Stephen White expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts of various law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation.

"We would like to thank the Hertford County Sheriff's Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and Raleigh Police Department for their assistance," said White. "I would like to commend the hard work and dedication of all those involved in this investigation, especially our staff who are always willing to go above and beyond to bring justice for the families."

The investigation is still ongoing.