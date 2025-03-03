17-year-old reported missing in Elizabeth City, sheriff's office says

ELIZABETH CITY — The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office is trying locate 17-year-old Niiyanna Elise Wallace, who was last seen on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Niiyanna was reportedly last observed around 4:30 p.m. in the 1700-block of Soundneck Rd in Elizabeth City, according to the sheriff's office. She has long red braids, brown eyes, stands approximately 5'4" tall, and weighs around 110 lbs.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a gray Tommy Hilfiger hoodie with a black hood, blue jeans, and black Jordan sneakers featuring blue, white, and gray accents. Distinguishing features include tattoos on her neck, both arms, and her chest.

Authorities urge anyone with information on Niiyanna's whereabouts to come forward immediately. Please contact the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office at (252) 338-2191.

The safety and well-being of Niiyanna Elise Wallace are of the utmost concern, and any assistance the public can provide will be greatly appreciated.