2 hurt in shooting at Food Lion grocery store in Edenton, police say

EDENTON, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting at an Edenton, North Carolina, grocery store on Sunday night, police said.

According to a Facebook post, the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. at the Food Lion on Virginia Road.

The post reads that two people were taken to ECU Health Chowan Hospital. No other details were provided about the severity of injuries or suspects.

"All resources at the Town’s disposal have been deployed to the scene," the post said. "Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues."

