Injuries reported following crash involving 2 school buses, 1 car on road leading to Camden Middle School

CAMDEN, NC — Three vehicles — two Camden County school buses and a car — were involved in a crash on the road that leads to Camden Middle School Friday, according to Camden County Sheriff J. Kevin Jones.

Officials tell WTKR News 3's Will Thomas that people were hurt and taken to the hospital as a result of the crash on Scotland Road. Camden County Schools have since shared that some minor injuries occurred, and both students and adults were taken to the hospital.

Camden County school bus towed after 3-vehicle crash

A reunification site was been set up at the school for families to pick up their child. Just before 6 p.m., the school district told WTKR News 3 that all students have reunited with their families.

It is unclear what caused the crash. Scotland Road is closed while law enforcement investigates, Sheriff Jones says.