30+ cars broken into at Elizabeth City apartment complexes

Posted
and last updated

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police in Elizabeth City are investigating several car break-ins between two apartment complexes.

Just before 5 a.m. On Saturday, officers said they were called to the Betsy Town Flats Apartments on East Elizabeth Street where they found vehicles with damaged windows in the rear of the parking lot.

Around the same time, officers said more vehicles were broken into at Tanglewood Lake Apartments on Waterside Drive, according to the police department.

In all, officers believe 32 cars were damaged. It's unknown how many items were stolen.

The police said the department believed the vehicle pictured below was involved.

Anyone with information on what happened should call police.

