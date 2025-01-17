A first: Father, daughter serve as judges in the same North Carolina district court

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Legal history is unfolding at the Hertford County Courthouse.

On Jan. 1, 2025, Judge W. Rob Lewis II of the 7th District Court proudly swore in his daughter, Judge Takia Lewis Blalock.

The 7th District Court serves Halifax, Bertie, Northampton, and Hertford counties.

Watch related coverage: Virginia Beach judge pushed for special program for addicts, has final day in drug court

Virginia Beach judge that pushed for special program for addicts has final day in drug court

Judge Lewis described the day as one of the proudest of his life, rivaling only the births of his children and grandchildren.

"As a father, I was happy that she could look up to someone and follow in my footsteps. It was just amazing," he told News 3's Jay Greene.

It's not the first time the two have worked together; they shared a close bond in private practice.

Judge Blalock, who previously worked as a defense attorney, expressed her excitement about her new role, noting the surreal experience of sitting on the bench rather than advocating for clients.

Watch related coverage: Judge rules Virginia cannot be removed from Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

Judge rules Virginia cannot be removed from Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

“Now I’m up here listening to people argue for their clients,” she said, still adjusting to being called ‘Your Honor.’

A Hertford native, Judge Blalock said her path to the bench is in the family's bloodline, as her father was a lawyer and a judge, and her mother worked for Legal Aid.

A judge in the 7th District retired, giving Judge Blalock the opportunity to run for the seat.

"I only had primary opposition, and so the primaries ended in March," Judge Blalock said. "We filed in December, so it was a mad dash for those first few months of the year. I can say that once the election happened and I was able to breathe, I was happy about that. It was kind of a good thing that I didn't have any opposition in November, because I could take my time and close my office down."

Watch related coverage: Dare County Commissioners to rework resolution regarding kratom sales in North Carolina

Dare County Kratom Ban Update

Judge Blalock told Greene it was the retiring judge who inspired her to run.

"And so I said, 'Yeah, okay, if the judges can see me and think that highly of me, then I'm ready, and I'm going to do it,'" Judge Blalock said.

Throughout her campaign, Judge Blalock faced numerous challenges but received unwavering support from her father.

“To see her struggle, campaign, and still practice law was inspiring,” Judge Lewis said, emphasizing how their relationship evolved through this shared journey.

Watch related coverage: As new North Carolina laws go into effect, controversy remains over SB 382

As new North Carolina laws go into effect, controversy remains over SB 382

Judge Blalock told Greene this is also a historical moment for the state of North Carolina.

"We discovered that we would be the first father-daughter judge duo, if you will, to be seated in the same district at the same time," she said.

But it's who she gets to share the bench with that is especially meaningful.

"That's my father...that's my daddy," she said.

Watch related coverage: Josh Stein sworn in as 76th Governor of North Carolina

Josh Stein sworn in as 76th Governor of North Carolina

Since there are four courthouses, it is rare for them to be in the same county at the same time, but it didn’t stop Judge Lewis from visiting his daughter on day one.

"We all have a spiel when you come in to open court, and I wanted to hear her do her little spiel before she came in," he said.

Sitting next to his daughter, Judge Lewis shared some words of wisdom.

"Don't take advantage of it. Don't let it go to your head. You're still a servant," he said.

Watch related coverage: What new laws take effect Virginia, NC in 2025?

What new laws take effect Virginia, NC in 2025?

Taking on her new responsibilities, Judge Blalock aims to inspire others—particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds—to pursue their goals.

"I had this one little girl, and she was like, 'You're a lawyer. I could be a lawyer too,'" Judge Blalock recounted. "And so I think that this just takes it to another level, because you don't necessarily see so many people who look like me up on the bench and in positions like that. I am in a position for the younger generation to see that, yes, they can do it. They can do anything they want to."

With her father by her side, Judge Blalock is poised to make her mark in the legal community, continuing the family legacy in a groundbreaking way.