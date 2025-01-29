Air Station Elizabeth City C-130, Jayhawk helicopter used to rescue men on sinking sailboat

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Resources from Air Station Elizabeth City helped rescue two men who were on a sinking sailboat more than 100 miles off the North Carolina coast Tuesday.

The boaters called for help when their 32-foot sailboat started to sink and flood about 103 miles east of Wilmington, the Coast Guard says.

The rescue operation included a C-130 Hercules airplane and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, both from Air Station Elizabeth City.

The C-130 deployed a dewatering pump to keep the flooding at bay, but even after the effort, the Coast Guard says the boat was still at risk of sinking.

The Jayhawk helicopter crew then hoisted the two boaters from the sinking sailboat. The boat was abandoned, but the men made it out without injuries.

The Coast Guard said the men called for help with a VHF-DSC (Digital Selective Calling) Distress Alert and a satellite emergency notification device (SENDs). Following the rescue, they're emphasizing the importance of having properly registered communication equipment on board.

"The mariners’ [emergency equipment] allowed us to respond quickly. By ensuring their equipment was registered, we had precise distress information, enabling a timely and successful rescue. I cannot stress enough how essential it is for all mariners to register their communications gear to improve safety on the water," said Lt. Sheena Bannon, a search and rescue mission coordinator for Coast Guard District Five.