Army veteran who nominated mail carrier for Everyday Hero Award needs help after accident

EURE, N.C. — A North Carolina Army veteran, who once nominated a mail carrier for an Everyday Hero Award, is now the one in need of community support.

Matt Campbell, whose dog Buddy was saved by a mail carrier named Diane Boone after falling into the family pool, was recently injured in a motorcycle accident and spent several days hospitalized.

Campbell is known for helping others in his community. Now, he is the one who needs help.

His friends have organized a benefit motorcycle ride to support him during his recovery.

The benefit ride is scheduled for Sunday, September 7. Riders will meet at Duck Thru in Elizabeth City and ride south down Route 17 to Hertford. From there, the group will ride through Belvidere and into Eure where Campbell and his family live.

The ride will end at Campbell’s house.

Bikers and supporters will gather at 9 a.m., with “kickstands up at 10 a.m.” The trip should be about 60 miles.

Those interested in supporting Campbell or joining the motorcycle ride can find more details here.

