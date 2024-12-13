Coast Guard rescues 3 people on sailboat at risk of capsizing 150+ miles off Cape Hatteras

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. — Three people on a sailboat were rescued about 150 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras after they caught in rough waters Thursday morning, the Coast Guard says.

Concerns about the 59-foot TIME-AUT first arose Wednesday afternoon when the Coast Guard said the sailboat was caught in heavy weather and at risk of capsizing. However, those aboard the sailboat said they weren't in distress.

That changed early Thursday morning when the mariners requested to abandon the sailboat, the Coast Guard says.

The response effort included a HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City. At 10 a.m., the three were hoisted from the sailboat onto the helicopter.

The Coast Guard says there were 17 to 23 mph winds with seas of 6 to 10 feet.

None of the people aboard TIME-AUT were injured, the Coast Guard says.