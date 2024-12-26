Watch Now
Domestic dispute in Elizabeth City leaves 1 man dead

ELIZABETH CITY, NC. — One man was reported dead Thursday morning around 1:37 a.m. after a domestic dispute between a husband and wife, according to the Elizabeth City Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were informed that 39-year-old Devaughan Leon Bell had died as a result of his injuries and investigation determined 35-year-old Tanyce Kionna Griffin Bell shot him.

Tanyce was charged with second-degree murder and held without bond at the Albemarle District Jail. Her first court appearance is set for Dec. 30.

