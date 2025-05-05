ECSU says person who was shot, killed on campus was 24-year-old man

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City State University has identified the person who died following an on-campus shooting about a week ago.

In a statement, the university said Isaiah Caldwell, 24, is the man who was shot and killed. School officials say he was visiting the campus and wasn't an ECSU student.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 27, just hours after students celebrated the annual "Viking Fest Yard Fest" in the quad area.

The incident left several others injured: The university said three ECSU students were shot and two others were hurt in the commotion following the shooting. The five were taken to the hospital, and their injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

The university says officials are still investigating the shooting. At this time, a suspect has not been named.

ECSU Police, Elizabeth City Police, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ECSU Police at 252-335-3266 or email ECSU_Tips@ecsu.edu.