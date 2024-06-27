Election law changes, regulatory reform, among NC laws going into effect July 1

NORTHEASTERN, N.C. — Among laws going into effect on July 1 in North Carolina are changes to election law, regulatory reforms, and adoption law changes, according to the Legislative Library.

According to a list released by the Legislative Library, bill HB 674 sets certain criteria for children's advocacy centers to be eligible to receive state funds. It also governs the sharing of information and records of children's advocacy centers and multidisciplinary teams, while also establishing certain immunities for those centers.

Bill SB 615, allows adult adoptees to be adopted by a former stepparent and changes certain options for adoption agencies, according to the list.

Also among the laws going into effect is an act that provides a board of trustees to schools for the deaf throughout North Carolina.