Elizabeth City husband & wife charged with sexual exploitation of child

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A married couple from Elizabeth City have been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the city's police department.

Nicholas Shaughnessy, 34, and Tiffany Shaughnessy, 37, are facing charges of first degree sex exploitation of a minor, and statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

Police say they went to an address in the 700 block of Roanoke Avenue in Elizabeth City on Sept. 13, 2024 in response to child abuse allegations from the county's social services office.

Bond for Nicholas was set at $450,100, and bond for Tiffany was set at $450,000. They are set to appear in court again on June 23.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Elizabeth City Police at (252) 335-4321, or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555, or FUSUS Text-a-Tip at (252) 390-8477. All information will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.