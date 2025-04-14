Elizabeth City Interim Police Chief steps down, accepts job in Matthews

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City Interim Police Chief James Avens is stepping down and taking a job in at another North Carolina police department.

Avens has been offered the job of Chief of Police in Matthews, Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers confirmed to WTKR News 3. His last day with the Elizabeth City Police Department will be June 1.

Avens became the city's Interim Police Chief upon then-Chief of Police J. Phillip Webster's retirement in May of 2024.

WTKR News 3 has reached out about a possible new interim chief. This article will be updated as we learn more.