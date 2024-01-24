Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNortheastern North Carolina

Actions

Elizabeth City man sentenced after guilty plea in 2020 murder

Elizabeth City police car
News3
FILE
Elizabeth City police car
Posted at 2:22 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 14:51:33-05

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – An Elizabeth City man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to murdering a 19-year-old man over three years ago.

Trevor Dybowski, a 20-year-old from Elizabeth City pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Top Stories: Wednesday, Jan. 24

His sentence stems from the deadly shooting of another Elizabeth City man in 2020. On Aug. 22, 2020, officers found a man who had been shot on South Road Street in Elizabeth City. He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center then airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Dominique Daguizan from Elizabeth City.

Dybowski was later arrested, police say.

Dybowski was sentenced to 94 to 120 months in prison, with about 40 months of time served counting toward that sentence.

He’s now in the custody of the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

More stories from Northeast North Carolina

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Videos

Special Coverage: First Warning to Winter Weather