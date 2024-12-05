Elizabeth City welcomes its first-ever Chipotle... and it has a 'Chipotlane'

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City residents no longer have to travel far and wide to pick up a Chipotle burrito! A location just opened in the city Wednesday morning.

But this Chipotle is not like the others, because it features its very own drive-thru, dubbed the "Chipotlane."

The new location is hiring and is expected to provide approximately 30 new jobs to Elizabeth City, according to a press release.

The Chipotle is on 3730 Patrick Way Boulevard. This location will also sell Mexican-inspired smoked brisket for a limited time.