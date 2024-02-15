Watch Now
First baby born through midwife program at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center

Posted at 4:34 PM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 16:41:12-05

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Sentara Albemarle announced the birth of its first baby since launching the midwifery program on Feb. 1.

On Feb. 8, the hospital welcomed Selah Ker after a 17-hour natural birth delivered by Beth Uzzle, the first midwife in the Sentara Obstetric and Gynecology Specialists department. Selah is mom Ali Ker's fifth child and weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces.

The hospital says that the midwifery program gives women more options for natural obstetric care closer to home. Sentara Albemarle is actively looking to hire three more midwifes to work side-by-side with physicians.

Midwives deliver babies and provide gynecological and breast exams, contraception and nutrition services. They can also answer general questions about women's health.

"It is awfully painful," said Ali Ker in a release about her daughter's birth by midwife. "However, having a good midwife can change everything, and having somebody who knows how women’s bodies work actually helps to enjoy the process."

