Further testing clarifies that River Road Middle School student does not have mumps

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — After Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools was told a River Road Middle School student had been diagnosed with mumps, the school district said Thursday that following further testing, they've learned the student does not have the infection.

On Sunday, the school district sent an email to families that said, in part, "We have been informed that one student at River Road Middle School has been diagnosed with Mumps. We are working closely with public health officials to monitor the situation and take appropriate measures..."

On Monday, the district sent a joint statement with Albemarle Regional Health Services saying more lab testing was being done to confirm the diagnosis for the "suspected Mumps case."

The district and health officials said as they investigate cases, they prioritize timely communication with the community — especially during this time of year.

"While this case did not result in an active communicable disease, ARHS is dedicated to collaborating with our local providers, partners, and school systems to fully investigate probable or suspect cases to ensure the health and safety of our communities... The well-being of our school community is our top priority. During this season, when respiratory illnesses are common, we aim to equip families with timely information to help protect the health of our students and staff," the statement says.