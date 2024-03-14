Highway Patrol vehicle involved in multi-car crash on US 158

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A patrol car was involved in a multi-car crash on US 158 Thursday morning, according to State Highway Patrol.

Officials said the patrol car was traveling north towards the intersection of US 158 and Prospect St. when a minivan traveling south on US 158 attempted to make a left turn and struck the patrol car on the driver's side.

The patrol car was pushed onto Prospect Street where it struck a stopped car, then traveled off the roadway where it hit a traffic pole.

The State Highway Patrol trooper and the driver of the minivan were taken to the Outer Banks Hospital and have both since been discharged.

All three cars involved in the incident required wreckers.

State Highway Patrol said the crash was caused by the minivan when it failed to yield the right of way.