Hurricane Helene prompts state of emergency in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is under a state of emergency due to the impending impacts of Hurricane Helene, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday.

Helene strengthened to hurricane status on Wednesday morning as it barrels toward Florida with sustained winds of 80 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Helene threatens heavy rain, flash flooding, landslides, and damaging winds to the mountains and Piedmont areas of our state,” said Governor Cooper. “Now is the time for North Carolinians to prepare, make sure emergency kits are up-to-date and pay attention to the weather alerts in your area.”

After it passes the Yucatan Peninsula, Helene is expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane by late Thursday, when it's expected to come ashore along Florida's Gulf Coast.

Portions of western and central North Carolina are expected to feel the most impact from the storm, where flash flooding, landslides, damaging debris, slope failures, and riverine flooding is possible.

The governor's office offered the following tips for residents to prepare.