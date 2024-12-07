Man charged with murder following deadly shooting in Currituck County

MOYOCK, N.C. — A Currituck County man is facing a first-degree murder charge following a deadly shooting Friday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, the Currituck County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a shooting at a home on Wedgewood Drive of the Wedgewood Lakes neighborhood in Moyock.

Deputies said they found Skylar Benjamin Haislip was shot. He died at the hospital.

The suspect, identified as Michael Thomas Harris Jr, 32, of Moyock, left the scene before deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said.

Using a canine and phone pings, the sheriff's office said deputies eventually located Harris early Saturday morning on Willow Drive which is nearby. A SWAT team took Harris into custody and he was charged with first-degree murder.

The sheriff's office said Harris was being held without bond at the Currituck County Detention Center.