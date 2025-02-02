Man in critical condition following shooting in Elizabeth City parking lot

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Elizabeth City Saturday night.

In a press release, the Elizabeth City Police Department said officers were called to White Street and Herrington Road after gunshots were heard in the area.

Officers eventually found a 26-year-old man with shooting injuries in the parking lot of the American Legion Hut on South Martin Luther King Street.

Police said the man was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and then flown to Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

Authorities did not provide any details about suspects or motives in this case, and they said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about what happened should call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321, the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555, or FUSUS Text-a-Tip at (252) 390-8477. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.