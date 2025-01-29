Man sentenced to life in prison for deadly shooting at N.C. Big Lots parking lot

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man was sentenced to life in prison in connection to a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a North Carolina Big Lots, according to Elizabeth City police.

Leselle Cornelius Spencer III, 40, was sentenced to life in prison by a judge Wednesday.

His conviction stems from a shooting that happened back on Aug. 4, 2022. Officers were sent to the 685 S. Hughes Boulevard around 9:35 p.m. and found a man, 61-year-old Kevin Robert Chambers, who had been shot. Chambers died from his injuries.

Those with information on the incident are encouraged to call 252-335-4321.