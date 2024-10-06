Moyock Commons Business District closed during law enforcement situation

MOYOCK, N.C. — The Moyock Commons Business District is closed while law enforcement respond to an unspecified situation.

In a Facebook post, the Currituck County Sheriff's Office asked people to stay away from the area, and traffic is being rerouted around the area.

The sheriff's office did not release any other details about the situation, but employees at nearby businesses told News 3 that the Food Lion in the shopping center had been evacuated.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.