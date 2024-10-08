NC officials say early voting will still begin on Oct. 17 in every county

NORTHEASTERN, N.C. — Early in-person voting will still begin Oct. 17 in all 100 counties, the executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections told reporters Monday afternoon.

Clean-up and recovery efforts continue in the western part of the state following extensive damage from Helene, but all electoral board offices are now open across the state.

N.C. election officials call uncertainties 'daunting' following Helene

In addition, on Monday morning, the State Board of Elections unanimously passed several emergency measures to make sure people in the 13 most impacted counties can vote.

The measures include things like allowing county board of elections to move polling places if needed, but it would require both parties to agree.

While there has been misinformation and disinformation spreading about the overall response to the storm, election officials stress they are acting in a non-partisan way.

"What a disgrace for anyone to provide misinformation or disinformation affecting their ability to vote. One of the things that has been said is that we are doing our actions in sort of partisan manner," said Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the State Board of Elections. "I hope that it is very clear to everyone today that the state board acted in a non-partisan manner."

North Carolina has a long road to recovery after Helene

Election officials also say mail-in ballots started to be mailed out two days before the storm and it's possible some of them may have been lost or destroyed in the storm.

They say people who didn't receive theirs can request one at a different address if needed.

They have said there are protocols in place to make sure the vote tally will be accurate.