ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An Elizabeth City man was hit by two vehicles and later died as a result of his injuries after crossing the highway on his bicycle, according to the Elizabeth City police department.

The man was later identified by police as 56-year-old Kevin Welton Barco.

Officers say the two drivers remained on the scene and EMS performed measures in attempt to save Barco's life.

This is currently an active investigation and those with information are encouraged to call 252-335-4321.