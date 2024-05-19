Publix donates 100 million pounds of produce to combat food insecurity

The grocery chain Publix said in a statement that it has donated 100 million pounds of produce to food banks across America in an effort to combat food insecurity.

The food was donated to Feeding America-partnered food banks across the country, and over 11.8 million pounds were donated to food banks in North Carolina, according to the statement.

Portsmouth Family says condition of Portsmouth cemetery is 'depressing' Danielle Saitta

Publix began its efforts in 2020 at the height of the pandemic to help struggling farmers provide additional fresh fruits and vegetables to food banks.

“As a grocery retailer, we can make our largest impact by helping feed our neighbors in need. Donating 100 million pounds of produce is an example of the difference Publix associates make year-round,” said Publix CEO Kevin Murphy.