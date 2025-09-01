Relocation process starts for confederate monument in Edenton

EDENTON, N.C. — Edenton and Chowan County residents woke up Sunday morning to the news that the Confederate monument that has been located in the heart of downtown Edenton was moved and placed into storage during its relocation process.

“We do not want to celebrate the white supremacy that it symbolizes, so it's wonderful that it is gone," said Susan Inglis, a longtime advocate for relocation and an Edenton resident whose family roots in the area go back hundreds of years.

A late Saturday night into early Sunday morning operation took down the longtime Confederate statue that was erected more than a century ago and has called downtown Edenton home for decades.

The monument was placed into storage as town and county leaders plan to relocate it to Veterans Memorial Park behind the Chowan County Courthouse.

“I am struck by what a welcoming open space we have now, and that is what we want our town to be, welcoming and open," said Inglis.

"I think it's logical to move the monument to the area behind the courthouse, where all the other monuments are located, commemorating and memorializing the dead veterans of previous U.S. wars. I support it completely," said Joe Hollowell, whose family history in the area goes back hundreds of years.

For years, the Confederate statue in downtown Edenton has been a hot-button topic for residents of the town and Chowan County.

News 3 has been to Edenton several times over the last year, speaking with advocates for both sides.

Those who want the statue to stay have felt it's a piece of history and wanted it to stay right where it was downtown. One resident previously told us, "It bothers a lot of people, but it's a part of our history."

Those who have advocated for its relocation, saying it’s not a welcoming sign in the town and symbolizes hate.

Mayor Hackney High put out a lengthy statement on the process of relocation late Sunday night. Including in that statement that the recent dismissal of a lawsuit against the relocation allowed the town and county to move forward with the process.

"To those who advocated for the monument's relocation or removal: your efforts brought about meaningful change. ﻿﻿To those who opposed its removal: your voices helped ensure the monument is preserved and relocated respectfully, not destroyed or discarded," said High in his statement.

High said the monument will remain in storage until it is reinstalled at Veterans Memorial Park. Right now, it's unclear when that might happen.

We also reported on a lawsuit in February by residents, who are in favor of it being relocated, but against placing it at Veterans Memorial Park.

News 3 has been told that the lawsuit remains active, and we will continue to update our viewers on the status of relocation as more information becomes available.