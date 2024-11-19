Search teams looking for missing teen last seen on Dismal Swamp State Park walking path

CAMDEN COUNTY, NC — The Camden County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in the search for a missing teen boy last seen Monday morning walking at the Dismal Swamp State Park.

The sheriff's office gave the following description of 16-year-old Elijah Henderson: 5'9"; blonde hair and blue eyes; last seen wearing a brown flannel shirt with a burgundy undershirt, blue jeans, black Converse tennis shoes, a white stocking hat with black stripes, and a black backpack.

Camden County Sheriff's Office

Henderson was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday on a walking path in the Dismal Swamp State Park, the sheriff's office says. He lives in South Mills in the 100 block of Mill Run Loop.

The sheriff's office was told that Henderson loves hiking in the forest and does it often, but he always returns home.

Search teams, a NC Highway Patrol helicopter and K9 teams are actively searching for him in the Dismal Swamp State Park, the sheriff's office said Monday.

Anyone with information on Henderson's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 252-338-5046 or Central Communications at 252-331-1500.