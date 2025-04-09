Sheriff's office identify man who was shot, killed after bringing gun into Sentara Albemarle ER

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The man who was shot and killed after bringing a handgun into the emergency room of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center Tuesday morning has been identified by the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Clarke, 51, of Elizabeth City, was the suspect in the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

Full press conference: Officials say guard was unarmed when he was assaulted by suspect

Officials giving update after deputies shoot, kill armed man at Sentara hospital

The sheriff's office says Clarke entered the emergency department and pointed the handgun at hospital staff. He then hit a security guard — who hospital officials later confirmed was unarmed — in the head with his gun before law enforcement arrived.

Law enforcement responded to the shooting around 1:18 a.m., minutes after getting a call about an armed man in the emergency room.

When they arrived, deputies say they found Clarke in an emergency room triage area. The sheriff's office says after Clarke pointed his gun at the deputies, three deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office fired at him, shooting and killing him.

The three deputies are now on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation, which is standard protocol. No injuries were reported for law enforcement personnel.

The injured security guard received treatment at the emergency room after the incident. During a press conference later Tuesday morning, President of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center Teresa Watson said the guard, a Navy veteran, was undergoing surgery. She said he had only been working at the hospital for a month. His current condition is unclear.

Officials did not share whether or not the suspect ever fired his gun.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.