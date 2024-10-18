Voters in North Carolina set turnout record for first day of early voting

NORTH CAROLINA — Over 353,000 voters in North Carolina cast ballots during the first day of early voting, marking a turnout record for the state.

NC State Board of Elections recorded 353,166 ballots were submitted Thursday, 1.3% more than their previous record. The previous record was set in 2020 with 348,559 voters submitting ballots.

Watch: NC officials say early voting will still begin on Oct. 17 in every county

NC officials say early voting will still begin on Oct. 17 in every county

“Yesterday’s turnout is a clear sign that voters are energized about this election, that they trust the elections process, and that a hurricane will not stop North Carolinians from exercising their right to vote,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “Let’s keep it rolling, North Carolina.”

As of Friday the number of ballots submitted in North Carolina has climbed to 428,299, including 75,133 absentee ballots, says the Board of Elections.

Watch: Currituck and Dare County elections officials prepare for start of early voting

Currituck and Dare County elections officials prepare for start of early voting

The Board of Elections has some tips for registered voters interested in doing early voting: