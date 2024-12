NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Officials with the Town of Nags Head said a crash involving a bicyclist and a fire truck is under investigation.

A press release from the Town of Nags Head said it happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of South Croatan Highway.

The release did not describe the nature of the injuries.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating, officials said.

"We extend our sincere concern to all individuals impacted by this incident," the release said.