Child killed, two injured in Virginia Dare Memorial Bridge crash

A young child was killed and two people were injured in a crash on the Virginia Dare Memorial Bridge that occurred around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.

According to an officer with the NC State Highway Patrol, an SUV struck from behind a Mustang that had broken down in the right lane in the eastbound direction of the bridge. A 2-year-old boy who was a passenger in the Mustang died as a result of the crash. The male driver of the Mustang received burns and is in the Intensive Care Unit at Norfolk General Hospital.

The female driver of the SUV received minor injuries, but she has been charged with failure to reduce speed and misdemeanor death. There was no impairment detected regarding the SUV driver, according to the officer.