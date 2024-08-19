Cleanup underway for Rodanthe house swept up in waves

RODANTHE, N.C. — Clean-up efforts were in progress Monday for a house on Rodanthe that was swept up by the ocean waves last week.

Video footage of the house, located at 23214 Corbina Drive went viral over the weekend as Hurricane Ernesto brought strong rip currents to the Outer Banks.

This is the seventh house in the area in four years swept away by the ocean’s currents.

Watch previous coverage: Another house collapses in Rodanthe; Hurricane Ernesto hampers cleanup efforts

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore (CHNS) and Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge are warning visitors to stay off the beaches and out of the water near the house due to dangerous debris.

However, this battle between homeowners and erosion from the ocean is not a new problem.

CHNS and homeowners are working to counteract the effects of erosion in several ways. CHNS tested beach nourishment, but the improvement did not last long.

Watch: Some Rodanthe homeowners begin moving their houses away from the sea

Another potential solution to the problem was relocating the homes by moving them back about 60 feet.

Before the possibility of relocation, the National Park Service, the National Park Trust and the Land and Water Conservation worked together to purchase and tear down two homes in Rodanthe.