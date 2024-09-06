Currituck County Commissioners vote against balloon release ban over enforcement concerns

CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC. — Balloon release bans have come into the hands of elected officials in Dare County throughout this summer. The ordinances have been passed by all Dare County municipalities, meaning anyone intentionally releasing the inflated object into the air can face a hefty fine.

The goal is to help protect wildlife from accidentally eating or getting entangled in the balloons after they pop.

“I went to Dare County, and it was so well received. It is such a hot topic down here with the residents, because they see it all the time," said Debbie Swick, the founder of "Ban Balloon Releases NC," who has made it her mission to get the bans to elected leaders in all 100 counties in North Carolina.

On Tuesday, the Currituck County Board of Commissioners met and discussed the ban, after a presentation from Swick at an earlier meeting. In a 4-2 majority, the commissioners voted against the measure. The commissioners shared they aren't against what the ban stands for, they just have an issue with how it would be enforced.

"Primarily that was the main reason, how do you enforce it? ...Locally, I can see where it would place a strain on the limited resources we have for law enforcement." said Currituck County commissioner, J. Owen Etheridge in a phone call Thursday morning.

“(I) Have to say I'm very disappointed. The argument being from the commissioners that voted it down is simply enforcement, which I respect immensely. I will say this, the reason that I ask for a $250 balloon fine is simply as a deterrent," said Swick.

Commissioners J. Owen Etheride, Paul Beaumont, Kevin McCord and Michael Payment all voted against it, with vice-chair Selina Jarvis and commissioner Mary Etheridge voting for it. Chairman Bob White was absent from the meeting.

Commissioner Etheridge also believes this is something that should come from the highest level of government in the state.

“Let’s do (it) like Florida just did. Florida adopted a law and Governor DeSantis signed it where they are banned statewide. Every state law enforcement agency has the ability to enforce it," said Etheridge.

Swick agrees that she hopes the bans do get approved by the North Carolina state legislature, but that isn't going to stop her from continuing to advocate for the bans at the local government level.

“There’s 10 other states that have implemented laws and I’d like to see North Carolina be the next. But in the meantime, while he goes after the big fish, I’ll go after the little fish and I will keep knocking on doors and making phone calls and hopefully make supporters across the state," said Swick.

All six municipalities and Dare County itself have approved the ban which in most places is $250. The Currituck County ordinance showed a $50 ban for offenses. Swick has also been successful in working to get the bans on upcoming agendas of counties in eastern North Carolina like Camden, Hyde and Perquimans.