COROLLA, N.C. — A humpback whale carcass has washed up close to the shoreline in Corolla Thursday, officials with the North Carolina Aquariums confirmed to WTKR News 3.

Humpback whale carcass washes up on Corolla shoreline

Outer Banks reporter Will Thomas was on scene Thursday, where he captured video and photos of the whale, near the Corolla Light Oceanfront Grill.

In 2024, nearly a dozen whales washed ashore in North Carolina and Virginia — most recemtly, a female juvenile humpback, which was found near the Bennett Street Beach Access in Kitty Hawk on Dec. 27.

North Carolina Aquariums says responders are on the way. They added that it might be a while before more details are available since it's unsafe for responders to touch the carcass until it's "fully deposited on the dry sand beach."

