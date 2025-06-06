Jockey's Ridge State Park celebrates 50th anniversary

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — From the Outer Banks's first drone light show to sunrise yoga, the festivities are in full swing Thursday through Sunday at Jockey's Ridge State Park to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

In 1975, the East Coast's largest sand dune officially became a state park. Since then, it's become a beloved place for locals and the hundreds of thousands of visitors it sees each year.

Educational progamming, a concert, canoeing and more free events will take place throughout the weekend.

Ann-Cabell Baum said her mom, Carolista, played a large part in establishing the park 50 years ago.

"The ability for us to have the opportunity to protect and make sure that nothing happens to it is, is crucial," Baum said. "It's part of the Outer Banks as a whole, but it's also part of the natural environment that draw people here every year.”

Click here for the full list of activities.