Killer whale sighting reported off coast of Kitty Hawk

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A rare sighting was made about a week ago off the coast of Kitty Hawk: a killer whale!

Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, taken under NOAA permit #26919. Funded by United States Army Corps of Engineers.

An aerial survey team from Florida-based Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute spotted the orca on March 13. It was seen with a tuna about 14.5 nautical miles east of Kitty Hawk.

The aquarium says the unexpected sighting was an exciting discovery for the team.

"Orcas are known to inhabit the eastern waters of the U.S., but sightings are infrequent and thus adds to the excitement of the find," a spokesperson for the aquarium tells WTKR News 3.

The team hasn't seen the orca since then, but the aquarium says they've reached out to other research entities in the area regarding previously confirmed sightings.

The aquarium says it's the first time an orca has been identified since the team began survey efforts in the area five years ago. They conduct annual surveys from November 15 to April 15 during the North Atlantic right whale calving season.

"The Southeast U.S. is the only known calving ground for this critically endangered species," the aquarium says.