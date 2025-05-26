Memorial Day remembrance ceremonies held across the Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Remembrance ceremonies were held across the Outer Banks on Monday, where veterans, families, and the community came together to honor and remember the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Those who attended wanted to emphasize that Memorial Day is about much more than a long weekend.

“It's not a day of happiness, it's a day to to reflect upon the sacrifices made by others," said Jim Buckland, a Vietnam Veteran who lives in Maryland but has visited the Outer Banks for decades.

Watch related coverage: Memorial Day events around Hampton Roads pay tribute to fallen service members

Memorial Day events around Hampton Roads pay tribute to fallen service members

Buckland served two tours in Vietnam during his four years and three months in the U.S. Air Force.

“I lost a lot of good friends, young guys who should be with us. But as the pastor said, we're all here for a purpose, and I know they're in a better place than we are," Buckland said.

Buckland, alongside fellow veterans and community members, attended Monday's Memorial Day remembrance ceremony in the Town of Nags Head.

“It means a lot to see people take the time to honor the fallen and respect with the dignity of a ceremony like this, in order to give a level of thank you," Buckland said.

Watch related coverage: Portsmouth's Memorial Day parade honors those who served and sacrificed

Portsmouth honors military members with annual Memorial Day parade

Anthony Lloyd, a retired U.S. Coast Guard captain who served for 30 years, was a keynote speaker at the ceremony.

“I like to say, a picture paints 1000 words, but silence tells us 1000 stories. So, today's a day to remember some of those stories," Lloyd said.

In Kill Devil Hills, community members visited the Veterans Memorial to speak the names of fallen soldiers. Many placed roses on the memorial for Army Staff Sgt. Marshall H. Caddy.

These remembrance ceremonies showcased the active network of veterans present in the Outer Banks. Their families, and the community at-large came out to honor those lost while in service to this country.

“The Outer Banks has a long history of Americans protecting our country. So really, it's an honor to be able to do that here in the Outer Banks," Lloyd said.

On a day that many might take for granted, it’s important to always remember the sacrifices that have been made so we can enjoy what we have today.

“Memorial Day for me is a time to look back at the young men who gave the ultimate [sacrifice]. And as a Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young song in the early 70s said, 'find the cost of freedom buried in the ground,'” Buckland concluded.