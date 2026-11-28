OUTER BANKS, N.C. — N.C. Highway 12 on Hatteras Island is not expected to reopen until Sunday at the very earliest after damage from this week's coastal storm, according to Dare County.

Progress made by North Carolina Department of Carolina Crews on Thursday was reversed by flooding, ocean overwash, and strong winds throughout the day, according to the county. Additional flooding means reopening for each section of the highway remains up in the air.

Closures currently remain between the Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe, as well as between Cape Hatteras Drive and the Hatteras Civic Center.

NCDOT crews are still removing sand and water from the roads, rebuilding protective dunes along nearly 4,000 feet of Pea Island, and fixing pavement damage. Parts of the highway are still underwater, according to the county.

There is way to access Hatteras by the Basnight Bridge by car currently. The county advises visitors in Hatteras to stay put, and visitors set to come to Hatteras to stay out. The Sunday reopening "is not guaranteed," the county said.

Many roads around Dare County are still impacted by floodwaters and damaged pavement. Emergency management provides these tips:



Never drive around barricades or attempt to travel on closed sections of roadway.

Avoid driving through flooded roadways. Water may be deeper than it appears and may conceal damaged pavement or debris.

Reduce your speed when traveling near flooded areas to avoid creating wakes that can push water onto other vehicles. Saltwater can cause significant damage to vehicles.

Use extra caution after dark when standing water and other roadway hazards are more difficult to see.

Avoid contact with floodwaters, which may contain contaminants and hazardous debris.

Exercise caution on ocean beaches due to erosion, hazardous surf conditions and debris resulting from the storm.

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