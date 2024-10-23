OBX Brewtag returns for 8th year of beer drinking, celebrating flight history

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — "Kegs will fly"

That's the motto for the 8th annual OBX Brewtag, which returns to Nags Head on Saturday, October 26.

The event brings food, drinks and festivities, along with lessons about the history of flight in the Outer Banks.

Watch: Outer Banks Seafood Festival returns

Outer Banks Seafood Festival returns for 12th year on Saturday

"We want to get everyone together, really, to celebrate flight, the history of flight and the invention of the flexible wing, from Francis and Gertrude Rogallo," said James Kahle, the marketing director for Kitty Hawk Kites, who has been a sponsor at the event since it started.

Rogallo, who lived on the Outer Banks, invented the flexible wing, Kahle says.

That invention laid the groundwork for kite boarding, parachuting, hang gliding, paragliding, and other wind sports.

Another staple of the event is a competition of homemade flying machines.

Watch: Voters in N.C. set turnout record for early voting

Voters in North Carolina set turnout record for first day of early voting

Twelve teams will compete to see whose contraption can carry a 1/6 beer keg the furthest, launching them from a structure 20 feet in the air.

Thousands from near and far are expected to make their way to Nags Head for the event.

The event is free, but there will be food, drinks and merchandise to purchase from vendors, including 10 breweries with 26 beer varieties, and local food vendors.

Watch: Fall in the OBX is the perfect time for surf fishing

October in the Outer Banks: the perfect time for surf fishing

All the money that is raised will go to The Rogallo Foundation to support its mission in the Outer Banks — with the ultimate goal of one day building a museum.

For more information, head to the OBX Brewtag website here.