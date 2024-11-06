Outer Banks reactions to North Carolina election results

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — North Carolina is politically unpredictable, something that was proven on Election Night.

In Dare County's local elections, Republicans won every single race.

“Very energized voters and very qualified candidates is what brought us to the win that we got out here, we swept our county," said Browny Douglas, chairman of the Dare County Republican Party.

At the state level, Democratic candidates took many leadership positions, including Governor.

“We wanted to keep the governorship, we wanted to have a majority on the Council of State, and we wanted to break the super majority, and we did," said Susan Sawin, chair of the Dare County Democratic Party.

The super majority being taken away in the state legislature is a key measure. It means that Republicans will now need at least one Democrat to side with them to override a veto of incoming Governor Josh Stein.

“I think in some cases, they will still be able to get overrides, but it's going to be more selective. It's going to depend on the issue in a way that it did not before," said Steven Greene, a professor of political science at North Carolina State University.

It also begs the question of how state leadership positions can go to Democratic candidates but the state chose Donald Trump over Kamala Harris.

“On some level, I think what's worth noting is, as partisan and as polarized as we are, candidates still matter. Donald Trump won it by only a few points, and having a particularly good or a particularly poor candidate at a statewide level can absolutely then be the difference between winning or losing," said Greene.

A difference that political experts said continues to make North Carolina a state to watch politically.