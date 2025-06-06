Soundside Fun Fair returns to the Outer Banks

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — The Soundside Fun Fair is back in the Outer Banks until Sunday. The annual event brings an amusement park-like experience to the beach and a portion of the proceeds benefit the Children and Youth Partnership for Dare County.

"We always have a good run down here. The people love this and love coming out to it. Believe it or not, you would think that it would be a lot of tourists, and there are, but it's mostly locals that come here," Jody Cadwell, owner and president of National Event Management, said.

The event has a variety of options for people of all ages. Funnel cakes, a ferris wheel, games and everything in between.

"Some people come here just to play games, some just to eat the food or grab a funnel cake and leave, but most of the people are here for the rides." Cadwell said. "All three of those components really make up the fair carnival experience. It's the sights, the sounds and the smells."

Cadwell and the crews he works with enjoy bringing this experience to the Outer Banks each year.

“We get to bring it in here once a year, set it down in their backyard, make it really easy for them to come out and have a blast. It's reasonably priced, it's a family affair for sure,” Cadwell said.

The event runs until Sunday. For more information, see the Facebook page here.