Three houses remain in this Rodanthe block. Hurricane Helene may test them.

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — In the past week, three of the six remaining homes in the 23000 block of GA Kohler Court in Rodanthe have been toppled by waves.

The third — which once occupied the address 23039 GA Kohler — succumbed to the ocean on Tuesday, leaving a dent and taking out the back stairs of the home next door.

Rough surf and high rip currents will remain for the next couple of days, according to Meteologist Myles Henderson.

And while Helene is expected to mostly impact western parts of North Carolina and Virginia, coastal areas will also see risks for severe storms and tornadoes.

Which begs the question: what will happen with the three remaining homes on GA Kohler Court as another named storm tests the base of the structures?

Outer rain bands will move through the region on Friday, bringing a level 2 risk for severe storms in North Carolina. Southeast winds will also increase Friday from 10-20mph with gusts up to 30mph.

We'll be following through on this story as Helene moves up the coast and into North Carolina.